    Vijay Deverakonda, Yash And Rashmika Mandanna Share The Stage; The Starry Pic Goes Viral!

    By
    |

    As expected, July 12, 2019, turned out to be an extremely special day for movie lovers. Vijay Deverakonda, Yash and Rashmika Mandanna came together for the special event, which was held in Bengaluru in connection with Dear Comrade. The makers of Dear Comrade have organised a music festival, which will be held in the upcoming days. It kick-started in Bengaluru on July 12, 2019 amidst the presence of all the big stars. Kannada star Yash was the chief guest of the function and he received a grand welcome from the Dear Comrade team.

    Meanwhile, one of the pictures that were clicked during the event has gained widespread attention on social media. In this picture, you can see Vijay Deverakonda, Yash and Rashmika Mandanna in the same frame. Take a look at the picture here.

    It was a big treat for the fans of all these major stars of South Indian cinema. Before the culmination of an event, a picture of both Vijay Deverakonda and Yash together, had come up in the online circuits, which gave a hint regarding Yash's association with the music event.

    Dear Comrade, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, has been directed by Bharat Kamma. There are huge expectations for this film, which is one of the big releases of this month. Reportedly, the various dubbed versions of Dear Comrade will also be releasing in the theatres simultaneously. The Kannada version of the film will also be making it to the theatres. The trailer of Dear Comrade has also hit the online circuits and it has received widespread attention on the online circuits.

