Vijaya Nirmala Passes Away At 73

In an unfortunate development, senior actress and director Vijaya Nirmala passed away on Thursday (June 27, 2019) at the age of 73 much to the shock of her fans. One of the most respected names in Tollywood, the lady was born in Tamil Nadu in 1946 and began her acting career with the the Tamil movie Machcha Rekhai that released in 1950. Vijaya Nirmala entered the Telugu film industry with a supporting role in Rangula Ratnam and soon found firm footing. She shared terrific on-screen chemistry with actor Krishna and worked with him in over 40 films. She ultimately married the 'Super Star' and added a new dimension to her life.

During the shoot of her second Telugu movie Sakshi, Vijaya Nirmala developed an interest in direction. In 1971, she made her debut as director with Meena and began a new chapter on the professional front. Thereafter, she directed stars such as Rajinikanth (Ram Robert Rahim), Krishna (Sirimalle Navvindi) and Shivaji Ganesan (Bezawada Bebbuli) and proved her mettle. In 2002, she entered the Guinness Book Of Records as the female director with most number of films in her kitty.

As expected, Vijaya Nirmala's death left several stars and celebs in a state of shock.

"Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Vijaya Nirmala garu. A woman whose inspirational journey in the film industry is a motivation for every one.. May she rest in peace," tweeted Raashi Khanna.

Filmmaker BVS Ravi too offered his condolences to Vijaya Nirmala's family and called the lady an 'influencer'.

"Painful to know that Smt. VijayanirmalaGaru has passed away. As an impactful filmmaker, she's been an influencer for many women to take big strides into film industry as filmmakers!Her works like Meena will b everlasting. condolences to KrishnaGari Family. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru," added the Jawaan director.

Vijaya Nirmala is survived by her son Naresh. Actor Mahesh Babu is her step-son. The actress' last rites are likely to be performed soon.