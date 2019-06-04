Popular Actress Rejects Allu Arjun And Gives The Nod To Mahesh Babu?

If you are a fan of veteran actress Vijayashanti, then we have some surprising news in store for you. According to reports, the powerhouse performer refused to act in Allu Arjun's film with Trivikram Srinivas. Following the snub, the makers approached Tabu to step into her shoes. Interestingly, despite her political commitments, the 'Lady Amitabh Bachchan' accepted Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru.

As such, many in the industry feel that she chose 'Prince' over 'Bunny'. One is likely to get more clarity about this in the coming days.

In case you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is touted to be an action-comedy and features Mahesdh Babu in the role of an army man. The film, to be directed by Anil Ravipudi, features Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the 'Super Star'.

On the other hand, AA19 is likely to be a commercial entertainer with plenty of mass elements. It features the 'Stylish Star' in a new avatar, which is its biggest highlight. AA19 is a crucial film for Allu Arjun as Naa Peru Surya had bombed at the box office and failed to impress critics. In fact, the response was so poor that he took a small break before confirming his movie with Trivikram Srinivas.

Maharshi AP/ TS Box Office Collections (25 Days): Mahesh Babu Scores A Big Win Over Chiranjeevi