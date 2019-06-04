English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Popular Actress Rejects Allu Arjun And Gives The Nod To Mahesh Babu?

    By
    |

    If you are a fan of veteran actress Vijayashanti, then we have some surprising news in store for you. According to reports, the powerhouse performer refused to act in Allu Arjun's film with Trivikram Srinivas. Following the snub, the makers approached Tabu to step into her shoes. Interestingly, despite her political commitments, the 'Lady Amitabh Bachchan' accepted Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru.

    As such, many in the industry feel that she chose 'Prince' over 'Bunny'. One is likely to get more clarity about this in the coming days.

    Allu Arjun

    In case you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is touted to be an action-comedy and features Mahesdh Babu in the role of an army man. The film, to be directed by Anil Ravipudi, features Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the 'Super Star'.

    On the other hand, AA19 is likely to be a commercial entertainer with plenty of mass elements. It features the 'Stylish Star' in a new avatar, which is its biggest highlight. AA19 is a crucial film for Allu Arjun as Naa Peru Surya had bombed at the box office and failed to impress critics. In fact, the response was so poor that he took a small break before confirming his movie with Trivikram Srinivas.

    Maharshi AP/ TS Box Office Collections (25 Days): Mahesh Babu Scores A Big Win Over Chiranjeevi

    More ALLU ARJUN News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue