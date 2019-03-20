English
    Vikram Vedha Telugu Remake: Balakrishna To Team Up With This Superstar For The Project?

    This January, actor-politician Balakrishna received the shock of a lifetime when NTR Kathanayakudu opened to an ordinary response at the box office and turned out to be a dud. The film, based on the life of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR, lacked a mass connect and this proved to be its undoing. A month later, the 'Nata Simha' suffered another major setback when NTR Mahanayakudu sank without a trace and proved to be the biggest flop in the history of Tollywood.

    Now, NBK is in the limelight once again. According to the latest reports, Balakrishna might soon team up with 'Angry Star' Rajasekhar for the Telugu remake of the Tamil hit Vikram Vedha which featured Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. One is likely to get a clearer picture of who is playing which character in the days to come.

    Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, was one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2017 and proved to be a landmark film for VJS and Maddy. Remaking it in Telugu will not be an easy task. As such, if NBK and Rajasekhar take up the project, they are going to have their work cut out for them.

    Meanwhile, Rajasekhar is currently working on Prashanth Varma's Kalki which features him in a massy avatar. On the other hand, Balakrishna is busy with his political commitments. He is likely to begin work on his Boyapati Srinu movie after the Elections.

    Read more about: balakrishna vikram vedha
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 17:04 [IST]
