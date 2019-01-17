Vinaya Vidheya Rama Box Office Collections (6 Days): Decent But Not Good Enough!

6 Days Collections

According to the latest reports, VVR collected a of share nearly Rs 42 Crore at the AP/TS box office in five day and ended the extended weekend on a average note. The figures for Wednesday(January 16, 2019) are not out yet. However, the buzz is that the share is going to be around Rs 3 Crore.

Not Good Enough!

Vinaya Vidheya Rama had collected nearly 92 Crore prior to its release and become a career-best for Ram Charan. Given the impressive pre-release business, the stakes are pretty high and many feel that the current figures are just not good enough.

The WOM Is Not Good

The general feeling is that Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a pretty lame film and it does not offer anything new to the fans. Most viewers have also pointed out that the screenplay is quite mundane and it relies too heavily on mindless/OTT action to create an impact. Ram Charan's performance too has not been appreciated by everyone. As such, the WOM is far from ideal and this is cause of concern for all concerned.

The Way Ahead...

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is likely to remain the top choice of the target audience in the coming days. However, this might not be enough to prevent it from becoming a failure. The film's run will most probably come an end when the romantic-drama Mr Majnu hits the screens next week.