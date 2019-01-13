Vinaya Vidheya Rama Box Office Collections (Day 2): Ram Charan’s Film Witnesses A Drop

Day 2 Collections

According to the latest reports, Vinaya Vidheya Rama ran out of steam on Saturday (January 12, 2019) and collected a share of around Rs 4 Crore at the AP/TS BO. This an above-average figure but it is not as good as expected. And, needless to say, this is a cause of worry for the makers.

The Stakes Are High

VVR is Ram Charan's most successful film as far as the pre-release business is concerned. The film raked in over Rs 90 crore and beat Rangasthalam quite convincingly. As such, it is a high-risk affair and needs to pick up big time in order to be a hit. The film's fate will also determine whether ‘Mr C' has the ability to deliver back-2-back hits or not. The stakes are quite high!

The WOM Is Poor

The consensus is that Vinaya Vidheya Rama is not a particularly good film and it fails to offer anything unique to the fans. Most viewers have criticised the lazy screenplay and the mindless violence. Ram Charan's performance too has received an average response. As such, the WOM is not good. And, needless to say, this might prove to be a cause of concern for Vinaya Vidheya Rama in the coming days.

A Controversy

The film has also landed in a soup because of Kiara Advani's entry scene. The director has been panned for ‘objectifying' the actress and this has not helped the film in anyway.

The Road Ahead...

VVR should witness some growth during the Sankranthi vacations. However, this might not be enough to save the movie. The positive response to F2 too should make things difficult for Vinaya Vidheya Rama in the coming days.