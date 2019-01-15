Vinaya Vidheya Rama Box Office Collections (Day 4): Shows Good Growth Over The Sankranthi Break

VVR Shows Growth

According to a leading website, Vinaya Vidheya Rama made full use of the festival season and showed good growth over the weekend in the Telugu states. It collected a share of Rs 4 Crore on Saturday(January 12, 2019). It raked in the same amount on Sunday(January 13, 2019). Its Monday share is likely to be around Rs 6 Crore. The four-day share is likely to be around Rs 46 Crore.

The Stakes Are High!

VVR collected nearly Rs 94 Crore through pre-release business and became a career best for Ram Charan. The film's box office fate will also show whether Mr C is capable of delivering back-2-back hits or not. As such, the stakes are pretty high.

Will The Negative WOM Derail VVR?

The general is that Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a pretty underwhelming film and it fails to offer anything fresh to the fans. Most viewers have also stated the lazy screenplay and the mindless violence are VVR's biggest drawbacks. Ram Charan's performance too has received flak from a certain section of the audience. As such, the WOM is quite negative. And, needless to say, this might prove to be a cause of worry for the Vinaya Vidheya Rama team in the coming days.

The Way Ahead...

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is likely to register good numbers on Tuesday(January 15, 2019) and remain the top choice of the target audience. It will, however, be interesting to see whether it is able to hold up once the festival season ends.