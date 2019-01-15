English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama Box Office Collections (Day 4): Shows Good Growth Over The Sankranthi Break

    By
    |

    Ram Charan is one of the most talented and sought-after young stars in the Tollywood today. He enjoys an enviable fan following because of his gripping screen presence and effective performances. During his career, the 'Mega Powerstar' has starred in quite a few big movies and this has helped him prove his mettle as a performer. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

    The action-drama hit the screens on January 11, 2019 and opened to a decent response at the box office. As per the latest report, it showed good growth over the weekend and beat the negative talk like a boss.

    VVR Shows Growth

    According to a leading website, Vinaya Vidheya Rama made full use of the festival season and showed good growth over the weekend in the Telugu states. It collected a share of Rs 4 Crore on Saturday(January 12, 2019). It raked in the same amount on Sunday(January 13, 2019). Its Monday share is likely to be around Rs 6 Crore. The four-day share is likely to be around Rs 46 Crore.

    The Stakes Are High!

    VVR collected nearly Rs 94 Crore through pre-release business and became a career best for Ram Charan. The film's box office fate will also show whether Mr C is capable of delivering back-2-back hits or not. As such, the stakes are pretty high.

    Will The Negative WOM Derail VVR?

    The general is that Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a pretty underwhelming film and it fails to offer anything fresh to the fans. Most viewers have also stated the lazy screenplay and the mindless violence are VVR's biggest drawbacks. Ram Charan's performance too has received flak from a certain section of the audience. As such, the WOM is quite negative. And, needless to say, this might prove to be a cause of worry for the Vinaya Vidheya Rama team in the coming days.

    The Way Ahead...

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama is likely to register good numbers on Tuesday(January 15, 2019) and remain the top choice of the target audience. It will, however, be interesting to see whether it is able to hold up once the festival season ends.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue