    Vinaya Vidheya Rama Box Office: Set To Overtake Aravinda Sametha In These Centres?

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama, one among the Sankranthi releases of this year had opened to some mixed talks in the theatres. But the reports doing the rounds suggest that the initial reports haven't affected the movie in a heft manner as expected. At the same time, the film also reportedly picked up pace in many centres which came as a positive sign. Now, according to a report by Cinejosh.com, Vinaya Vidheya Rama is all set to overtake Aravinda Sametha and that too in some of the centres. Read Vinaya Vidheya Rama box office collections report to know more about the same here.

    VVR Overtakes Aravinda Sametha In Nellore?

    According to the report, the Ram Charan starrer has already fetched approximately a share of 2.67 Crores from the 8 days of its run in the theatres in the Nellore regions. Reportedly Vinaya Vidheya Rama has overtaken Aravinda Sametha, which had collected a share of 2.55 Crores in its final run.

    VVR In Vishakapattanam Region

    According to the report, Vinaya Vidheya Rama has done a decent business on its eighth day in Vishakapattanam region by fetching 65 Lakhs. Reportedly, the film has fetched 7.28 Crores so far and there are high chances to overtake Aravinda Sametha that fetched 7.96 Crores from here in the final run.

    West Godavari Region

    The report also adds the collections of Vinaya Vidheya Rama in the West Godavari region. Reportedly, the film has fetched a share of 4.15 Crores and would overtake Aravinda Sametha in a couple of days of time.

    VVR To Overtake Aravinda Sametha In This Region As Well?

    Going by the report, Vinaya Vidheya Rama has done a somewhat equal business in the East Godavari region as well. The report suggests that the Ram Charan starrer has collected 4.92 Crores so far whereas Aravinda Sametha had collected 5.41 Crores in the final run. Well, there are high possibilities for VVR to overtake Aravinda Sametha in this region as well.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 20:32 [IST]
