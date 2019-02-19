Vinaya Vidheya Rama Can Be Watched Online From This Date Onwards?

Vinaya Vidheya Rama, the Ram Charan movie had arrived in the theatres during the Sankranti season. The expectations on the film were huge and on January 11, 2019, the movie took over the screens across the globe.

Now, the latest reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that Vinaya Vidheya Rama is all set for an online release and you would get the chance to watch the movie online soon. If reports are to be believed, Vinaya Vidheya Rama is prepping up to release in Amazon Prime on March 03, 2019, but still official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made. The other major release of the Sankrati season like F2 and NTR Kathanayakudu etc., have already premiered on Amazon Prime.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama featured Ram Charan in the role of a character named Ram and the movie was the next big release of the actor, after the blockbuster movie Rangasthalam. Ram Charan's physical makeover for the character in Vinaya Vidheya Rama was much noted.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama has been directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The film falls in the line of an entertainer with action and family elements. Along with Ram Charan, the film also features actors like Kiara Advani, Vivek Oberoai, Prasanth, Sneha etc., in important roles.