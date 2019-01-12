Vinaya Vidheya Rama Controversy: Fans Unhappy With Kiara Advani’s ‘Raunchy’ Introduction Scene

Last year, the lovely Kiara Advani made her Tollywood debut with the critically-acclaimed film Bharat Ane Nenu and added a new dimension to her career. The Koratala Siva directorial featured her in a bubbly avatar and this helped her win hearts. At present, she is in the limelight because of her second Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama which hit the screens yesterday (January 11, 2019). The movie, which sees her play the female lead opposite Ram Charan, has failed to impress the critics. Moreover, it has landed in a controversy.

Kiara's intro scene in VVR is quite a bold one and features her in a glam avatar. As it so happens, the scene has not gone down well with a section of the audience. Several fans have ripped apart Boyapati Sreenu for 'objectifying' the female lead. Here are a few tweets.

"The introduction scene of #KiaraAdvani in #VinayaVidehyaRama is the most embarrassing moment ever. More embarrassing: people going "whooooo" for it.There are better ways to show a woman's sensuality. #JustSaying," said Twitter user

"Out of the 20 odd audience of #VinayaVidheyaRama 10 audience came for #KiaraAdvani introduction scene. Leaked clip is definitely making wonders. All feminists criticizing should understand 50% of collections is because of her.#Boyapati #BoyapatiSreenu #NTRKathanayakudu #F2 #NTR," added another trolling the director.

It is a developing situation and it will be worth watching how the VVR team reacts to this. Vinaya Vidheya Vidheya Rama is touted to be an action-drama and it features the Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in a negative role.