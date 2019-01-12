Vinaya Vidheya Rama Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Decent Start For Ram Charan’s Film

Day 1 Collections

According to the early trade estimates, Vinaya Vidheya Rama opened on a fair note at the worldwide box office and collected around Rs 14 Crore on the opening day. The general feeling is that this is an okayish figure but it could have been a lot better.

The Stakes Are Pretty High

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a crucial release for Ram Charan and will pre whether he has the capability t deliver back-to-back hits or not. The film's pre-release business is far better than that of Rangasthalam. As such, there is a lot riding on the Boyapati Srinu directorial.

The WOM Is Negative

The general feeling is that Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a pretty ordinary film that fails to offer anything new or fresh. Most viewers have criticised the lacklustre screenplay and the excessive bloodshed. Ram Charan's performance too has received a mixed response. As such, the WOM is far from ideal. And, needless to say, this might prove to be a cause of worry for Vinaya Vidheya Rama

The Road Ahead

The Venkatesh-Varun Tej starrer F 2 hit the screens today(January 12, 2019). Being a comedy, it is likely to emerge as the top choice of the fans this Sankranthi season. This coupled with the negative reviews could prove to be a cause of worry for Vinaya Vidheya Rama. In other words the future might not be that bright.