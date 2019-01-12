English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Decent Start For Ram Charan’s Film

    By
    |

    The suave and charming Ram Charan is one of the most talented and successful young stars in the Telugu film industry today. An ale performer, the 'Mega Powerstar' enjoys a pretty good fan following because of his gripping screen presence, warm nature and sincere performances. During his career, He has starred in quite a few popular movies and this has helped him find a foothold in the industry.

    At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The action- drama hit the screens yesterday (January 11, 2019) and it has opened to a decent response at the box office.

    Day 1 Collections

    According to the early trade estimates, Vinaya Vidheya Rama opened on a fair note at the worldwide box office and collected around Rs 14 Crore on the opening day. The general feeling is that this is an okayish figure but it could have been a lot better.

    The Stakes Are Pretty High

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a crucial release for Ram Charan and will pre whether he has the capability t deliver back-to-back hits or not. The film's pre-release business is far better than that of Rangasthalam. As such, there is a lot riding on the Boyapati Srinu directorial.

    The WOM Is Negative

    The general feeling is that Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a pretty ordinary film that fails to offer anything new or fresh. Most viewers have criticised the lacklustre screenplay and the excessive bloodshed. Ram Charan's performance too has received a mixed response. As such, the WOM is far from ideal. And, needless to say, this might prove to be a cause of worry for Vinaya Vidheya Rama

    The Road Ahead

    The Venkatesh-Varun Tej starrer F 2 hit the screens today(January 12, 2019). Being a comedy, it is likely to emerge as the top choice of the fans this Sankranthi season. This coupled with the negative reviews could prove to be a cause of worry for Vinaya Vidheya Rama. In other words the future might not be that bright.

    Read more about: vinaya vidheya rama
    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 11:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue