Vinaya Vidheya Rama Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Decent Start For Ram Charan’s Film
The suave and charming Ram Charan is one of the most talented and successful young stars in the Telugu film industry today. An ale performer, the 'Mega Powerstar' enjoys a pretty good fan following because of his gripping screen presence, warm nature and sincere performances. During his career, He has starred in quite a few popular movies and this has helped him find a foothold in the industry.
At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The action- drama hit the screens yesterday (January 11, 2019) and it has opened to a decent response at the box office.
Day 1 Collections
According to the early trade estimates, Vinaya Vidheya Rama opened on a fair note at the worldwide box office and collected around Rs 14 Crore on the opening day. The general feeling is that this is an okayish figure but it could have been a lot better.
The Stakes Are Pretty High
Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a crucial release for Ram Charan and will pre whether he has the capability t deliver back-to-back hits or not. The film's pre-release business is far better than that of Rangasthalam. As such, there is a lot riding on the Boyapati Srinu directorial.
The WOM Is Negative
The general feeling is that Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a pretty ordinary film that fails to offer anything new or fresh. Most viewers have criticised the lacklustre screenplay and the excessive bloodshed. Ram Charan's performance too has received a mixed response. As such, the WOM is far from ideal. And, needless to say, this might prove to be a cause of worry for Vinaya Vidheya Rama
The Road Ahead
The Venkatesh-Varun Tej starrer F 2 hit the screens today(January 12, 2019). Being a comedy, it is likely to emerge as the top choice of the fans this Sankranthi season. This coupled with the negative reviews could prove to be a cause of worry for Vinaya Vidheya Rama. In other words the future might not be that bright.