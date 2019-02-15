English
    Vinaya Vidheya Rama Debacle: Chiranjeevi Furious With Ram Charan For This Shocking Reason?

    By Staff
    |

    Tollywood star Ram Charan's big Sankranti release Vinaya Vidheya Rama hit the screens on January 11, 2019, amidst much fanfare. Unfortunately, it failed to impress critics because of its lacklustre and 'outdated' plot. VVR managed to open on a good note despite the negativity. However, it failed to stay strong in the following days and ended up being a flop. In fact, the final result was so disappointing that Ram Charan issued a statement, apologising to his fans for failing to live up to their expectations.

    The Rangasthalam actor also offered a part of his remuneration to those who suffered losses. Now, nearly a month after the Vinaya Vidheya Rama debacle, the 'Mega Power Star' has landed in another embarrassing situation.

    Chiranjeevi

    According to a website, Megastar Chiranjeevi is upset about the way in which Ram Charan has handled the whole situation. He feels that as only a few distributors suffered 'minimal loss', there really was no need for Ram Charan to give up a part of his remuneration. He further feels that this can start a bad trend in the industry.

    Interestingly, with the Vinaya Vidheya Rama debacle still haunting him, Ram Charan has turned his attention to RRR in which he'll be seen alongside Jr NTR. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is currently working on the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which is likely to release next year.

    Source: Tupaki

    chiranjeevi ram charan
    Friday, February 15, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019
