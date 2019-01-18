Post The Vinaya Vidheya Rama Debacle, Ram Charan No Longer On Talking Terms With Boyapati Sreenu?

Ram Charan is one of the most popular young stars in the Telugu film industry today. He enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his gripping screen presence and down-to-earth nature. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The action-drama hit the screens on January 11, 2019 and opened to a decent response at the box office. However, it failed to impress the critics. The negative talk affected its box office performance and prevented it from doing as well as expected.

Now, It seems that the 'Mega Power Star' is quite upset about the VVR fiasco. According to Cinejosh, he has distanced himself from the film. Moreover, the buzz is that he is no longer on talking terms with director Boyapati Sreenu.

Interestingly, most critics are of the opinion that the outdated storytelling style and mindless violence were the biggest reasons behind the failure of the movie.

Last year, Mr C had become the talk of the town because of Rangasthalam. The film was a rural drama and featured a killer performance from the actor. He was hoping to consolidate his standing in the industry with VVR and this makes the debacle even more heartbreaking.

On a related note, Ram Charan is currently preparing for his film with SS Rajamouli. In the magnum opus, he will be seen alongside Jr NTR.

Most Read: Vinaya Vidheya Rama Box Office Collections (6 Days): Decent But Not Good Enough!

Source: Cinejosh