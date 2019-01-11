English
    Vinaya Vidheya Rama Full Movie LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers For Download On Opening Day

    By Staff
    |

    The much-loved Ram Charan is one of the most popular young actors in the Telugu film industry today. He is loved by the fans because of his humble nature and impressive screen presence. At present, he is in the spotlight because of his latest film Vinaya Vidheya Rama which hit the screens today( January 11, 2019). The film is a mass entertainer and features 'Mr C' in a beefed up new avatar. Now, in a shocking development, Vinaya Vidheya Rama has fallen prey to piracy.

    VVR Leaked In Tamilrockers

    In an unfortunate development, Vinaya Vidheya Rama has been leaked online by the infamous gang Tamilrockers and the full movie is available for ‘free downloading'. The pirated is reportedly of low quality. The leak is unacceptable and it might ruffle a few feathers.

    Will This Affect The BO Collections?

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama is one of the most important releases of Ram Charan's career. Its pre-release business was a lot better than that of Rangasthalam and this indicates that there is a lot riding on it. As such, it needs to do exceptionally well at the ticket window in order to emerge as a success. Since the full movie has been leaked, the box office performance is going to take a major beating.

    About Tamilrockers

    The infamous gang Tamilrockers has a history of leaking movies on the first day of release. 2.0, U Turn, Aravinda Sametha and Next Enti are just some of the major releases of 2018 that fell prey to piracy on the day of release itself.

    Hollywood And Bollywood Too Has Suffered

    The gang has also leaked Hollywood biggies like Aquaman and Bumblebee and created a buzz in the industry, Similarly, Bolywood films like Zero and Simmba too have suffered because of Tamilrockers.

    To Conclude...

    Those in power have taken quite a few major steps over the last few years to control the evil of piracy. Moreover, quite a few illegal websites have been banned for indulging in piracy. While this has improved things a bit, the problem still persists. Let us hope that some permanent solution is found in the near future. Piracy is not okay under any circumstances. Enough said!

