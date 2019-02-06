Vinaya Vidheya Rama Is Not A DISASTER At The Box Office; The Percentage Of Loss Suggests The Same!
Vinaya Vidheya Rama was one among those big movies that released in the theatres during the Sankranti season. The Ram Charan flick had come in with a huge baggage of expectations, which it disappointingly couldn't live up to. As a result, the family entertainer that had a good share of action elements as well, opened to negative responses and was even subjected to a lot of trolls initially. Nevertheless, Vinaya Vidheya Rama escaped from drowning completely at the box office as it did a decent business during the holidays. Is Vinaya Vidheya Rama a disaster or a flop? Read the article to know more about the same here.
The Theatrical Business
Vinaya Vidheya Rama had huge stakes involved and the movie did a whopping pre-release business. According to a recent report by Cinejosh, the film made a theatrical business of approximately Rs 90 crore, which is indeed a big number.
Total Collections
Despite the negative reviews, the film did steady business in some centres. The report also points out that the film made a share of approximately Rs 63 crore from its theatrical run across the globe.
The Loss Percentage
The report also adds that as far as the figures are considered, the film has recovered almost 70% of the investment and thus incurring a loss of approximately 30% in its total run. Well, Vinaya Vidheya Rama has done definitely well to reduce the loss percentage.
A FLOP At The Box Office
There have been reports doing the rounds that Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a big disaster at the box office. But, according to this report, the film could only be deemed as a flop especially considering the fact that the loss percentage is 30%.