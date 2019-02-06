Vinaya Vidheya Rama Is Not A DISASTER At The Box Office; The Percentage Of Loss Suggests The Same!

The Theatrical Business

Vinaya Vidheya Rama had huge stakes involved and the movie did a whopping pre-release business. According to a recent report by Cinejosh, the film made a theatrical business of approximately Rs 90 crore, which is indeed a big number.

Total Collections

Despite the negative reviews, the film did steady business in some centres. The report also points out that the film made a share of approximately Rs 63 crore from its theatrical run across the globe.

The Loss Percentage

The report also adds that as far as the figures are considered, the film has recovered almost 70% of the investment and thus incurring a loss of approximately 30% in its total run. Well, Vinaya Vidheya Rama has done definitely well to reduce the loss percentage.

A FLOP At The Box Office

There have been reports doing the rounds that Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a big disaster at the box office. But, according to this report, the film could only be deemed as a flop especially considering the fact that the loss percentage is 30%.