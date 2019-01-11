Vinaya Vidheya Rama Movie Review: Live Updates About The Ram Charan Starrer
There's no denying the fact that the dashing and charismatic Ram Charan is one of the most popular young actors in the world of Tollywood today. He enjoys a pretty solid fan following courtesy his compelling screen presence and impressive performances. During what has been an enviable career, the 'Mega Powerstar' has been a part of quite a few big time hits and this has helped him find a firm footing in the industry.
Now, he is in the spotlight because of his latest big release Vinaya Vidheya Rama which hits the screens today (January 11, 2019).
The film is a Boyapati Srinu directorial and has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans because of its powerful trailer. VVR revolves around the importance of free and fair elections and features 'Mr C' in a beefed up new avatar.
The Bharat Ane Nenu actress Kiara Advani will e seen essaying the female lead in the film and this is a big release for her. The Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi is playing the baddie here and his performance is bound to be a highlight of the movie.
The film's first shows are about to begin shortly. Stay tuned for the Vinaya Vidheya Rama live movie review.
Also, here is a look at the key talking points about VVR.
Will Ram Charan Hit The Jackpot Again?
Last year, Ram Charan became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Rangasthalam opened to a solid response at the box office and impressed his fans. If VVR too ends up being a big hit, it should help the heartthrob prove that he is the future of Telugu cinema.
Vivek Oberoi ‘s ‘Bad Man’ Act
In 2017, Vivek Oberoi played the antagonist in the Tamil film Vivegam and added a new dimension to his career. Even though the film did not live up to the expectations, the Bollywood star made an impact with his act. If he is able to deliver the goods in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, it might make him the most sought after B-town actor in the South.
A Treat For The Masses?
The trailer suggests that VVR is going to feature plenty of powerful dialogues, action sequences and of course a good romantic track. If this is indeed the case, the film could turn out to be a feast for the masses.
A Big Risk?
VVR is releasing merely two days after the NTR Biopic and a day before F 2. As such, many in the industry feel that the film is hitting the screens at the wrong time. It will be worth watching if VVR is able to beat the odds and prove the detractors wrong.