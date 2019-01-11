Vinaya Vidheya Rama Movie Review: Live Updates About The Ram Charan Starrer

There's no denying the fact that the dashing and charismatic Ram Charan is one of the most popular young actors in the world of Tollywood today. He enjoys a pretty solid fan following courtesy his compelling screen presence and impressive performances. During what has been an enviable career, the 'Mega Powerstar' has been a part of quite a few big time hits and this has helped him find a firm footing in the industry.

Now, he is in the spotlight because of his latest big release Vinaya Vidheya Rama which hits the screens today (January 11, 2019).

The film is a Boyapati Srinu directorial and has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans because of its powerful trailer. VVR revolves around the importance of free and fair elections and features 'Mr C' in a beefed up new avatar.

The Bharat Ane Nenu actress Kiara Advani will e seen essaying the female lead in the film and this is a big release for her. The Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi is playing the baddie here and his performance is bound to be a highlight of the movie.

The film's first shows are about to begin shortly. Stay tuned for the Vinaya Vidheya Rama live movie review.

Also, here is a look at the key talking points about VVR.