 »   »   »  Vinaya Vidheya Rama Storyline Out, Ram Charan's Film To Show The Fight For Free And Fair Elections

VVR Has Political Undertones

According a report, Vinaya Vidheya Rama is going to deal with the issue of free and fair elections and its importance in a democracy. Prashanth will be seen essaying the role of an Election Officer who is given the responsibility of ensuring free/fair polling in a village.

Vivek At His Meanest Best

Prashanth's plans go for a toss when he runs into Vivek Oberoi. His character is portrayed as an influential troublemaker who practically controls the whole area in question. He makes life miserable for Prashanth and ensures that elections are not held.

An Epic Confrontation

Following this, Ram Charan decides to confront Vivek and avenge his brother. What follows is a confrontation of epic proportions. As per the Censor reports, there are quite a few mass sequences in the film and they mighht redefine the tenets of on-screen machismo. .

The Expectations Are High!

Vinaya Vidheya Rama has already broken the pre-release business records of Rangasthalam and proved that it is the 'next big thing'. The gripping trailers too have made the wait for it quite hard.As such, the expectations are quite high and it'll be worth watch oif the film lives up to them.

Will VVR Survive The NTR Test?

Vinaya Vidhdeya Rama will release merely two days after the eagerly-awaited NTR Kathanayakudu. The Balakrishna starrer has created a good deal of buzz amongst the fans and this clearly indicates that it might be a cause of worry for the Charan starrer. Let us wait and watch what happens next.