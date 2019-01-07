English
 Vinaya Vidheya Rama Storyline Out, Ram Charan's Film To Show The Fight For Free And Fair Elections

Vinaya Vidheya Rama Storyline Out, Ram Charan's Film To Show The Fight For Free And Fair Elections

By
    Last year, the much-loved Ram Charan became the talk of the town when the Sukumar directorial Rangasthalam opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from the fans. Featuring the 'Mega Power Star' in the role of a hearing impaired jovial person, it served as strong proof of his acting abilities. With 2018 in the past, 'Mr C' is gearing up for the release of Vinaya Vidheya Rama, The action drama is set to hit the screens on January 11, 2019 and it is a big release. Now, the Vinaya Vidheya Rama storyline has been revealed.

    VVR Has Political Undertones

    According a report, Vinaya Vidheya Rama is going to deal with the issue of free and fair elections and its importance in a democracy. Prashanth will be seen essaying the role of an Election Officer who is given the responsibility of ensuring free/fair polling in a village.

    Vivek At His Meanest Best

    Prashanth's plans go for a toss when he runs into Vivek Oberoi. His character is portrayed as an influential troublemaker who practically controls the whole area in question. He makes life miserable for Prashanth and ensures that elections are not held.

    An Epic Confrontation

    Following this, Ram Charan decides to confront Vivek and avenge his brother. What follows is a confrontation of epic proportions. As per the Censor reports, there are quite a few mass sequences in the film and they mighht redefine the tenets of on-screen machismo. .

    The Expectations Are High!

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama has already broken the pre-release business records of Rangasthalam and proved that it is the 'next big thing'. The gripping trailers too have made the wait for it quite hard.As such, the expectations are quite high and it'll be worth watch oif the film lives up to them.

    Will VVR Survive The NTR Test?

    Vinaya Vidhdeya Rama will release merely two days after the eagerly-awaited NTR Kathanayakudu. The Balakrishna starrer has created a good deal of buzz amongst the fans and this clearly indicates that it might be a cause of worry for the Charan starrer. Let us wait and watch what happens next.

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 21:35 [IST]
