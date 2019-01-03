 »   »   »  Vinaya Vidheya Rama Theatrical Pre-release Business: A Career-best For Ram Charan

There is no denying the fact that the charming and dashing Ram Charan is one of the most talented and successful young stars in the Telugu film industry today. He enjoys an enviable fan following because of his gripping screen presence and effective performances. During his reasonably eventful career, the 'Mega Powerstar' has been a part of quite a few big movies and this has worked wonders for him. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

The film is one of the big releases of 2019 and it is slated to hit the screens on January 11, 2018. Now, the action-drama has set a big record even before its release. According to the latest reports, Vinaya Vidheya Rama has raked in 94.50 Crore through pre-release business. This is a career-best for Ram Charan and the fifth highest for a Telugu film. Needless to say, this proves that RC is the future of Tollywood and has slowly become a bankable name.

Here is the full breakup.

In case you did not know, Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a Boyapati Srinu directorial and it features Ram Charan in a macho new avatar. The movie also has Kiara Advani and the Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in the lead. The Vivegam actor will be seen playing the baddie in this one.

