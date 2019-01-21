Vinaya Vidheya Rama Box Office Collections(10 Days): Ram Charan's Movie Set To Be A Disaster

10 Days' Collections

According to the latest trade reports, Vinaya Vidheya Rama had an underwhelming second weekend and collected a share of merely Rs 4.15 Crore. . Its total 10 days' collections stand at nearly Rs 61 Crore. VVR will most probably end its box office run when Mr Majnu hits the screens this Friday(January 25, 2019)

A Complete Disaster!

VVR had raked in Rs 91 Crore prior to its release and beaten Rangasthalam's pre-release business. Given the impressive pre-release, the stakes are pretty high. And, it is pretty clear that the film has no chance of reaching the break-even mark, As such, Vinaya Vidheya Rama is all set to be a major setback for the 'Mega Power Star'. He is bound to lose the momentum he had gained because of Rangasthalam.

The Negative WOM Destroyed VVR

Vinaya Vidheya Rama never really clicked with the critics. Most of them ripped it apart and claimed that iots screenplay was quite weak. They also pointed out that it features several scenes that glorify 'mindless' violence. Ram Charan's performance too received mixed reviews with his detractors saying that it was too OTT. VVR initially managed to beat the bad reviews and rake in some moolah at the box office. However, the negative WOM soon caught up it...

The Way Ahead...

VVR will most probably end its box office run when Mr Majnu hits the screens this Friday(January 25, 2019) . As the holidays are over, its collections during the remaining days are not going to be too impressive. It closing collections are going to be around Rs 63 Crore.