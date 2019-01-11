English
    Vinaya Vidheya Rama Memes & Trolls: The Movie Faces Backlash On Social Media!

    By Lekhaka
    Vinaya Vidheya Rama, the Ram Charan starrer, directed by Boyapati Sreenu is the big release that has come out today. The movie had rightly come in with huge expectations but the initial reports suggest that the film has not met the expectations put up on the movie and the audiences are seemingly not satisfied with the output that they have got. While reviews have been pouring in for the movie, the twitteratis are busy trolling the movie as well as the makers of the films.

    Since the morning, a good number of memes and trolls have surfaced in connection with Vinaya Vidheya Rama and here we take you through some of them.

    The Fielder

    The eagle scene from Vinaya Vidheya Rama continues to get trolled on social media and here is a troll, which has seemingly placed the eagle among the best fielders of all time.

    The Action Scenes Defying Logic

    The audiences have been complaining about the way in which the action sequences of VVR has been conceived. Here is a troll in connection with the same.

    A Minimal Poster

    Few of the scenes from the film have received a lot of flaks on social media. In the above tweet, there is a specially designed poster which seemingly features the snippets of the scenes.

    The Best Catch

    Trolls continue to come in connection with the film and here is one such tweet that takes a dig at one of the action sequences in the film.

    The Viewer Experience

    Many have complained about the over-dosage of fight sequences that completely defy logic and gravity. Here's a troll that takes a dig at the viewers experience while watching the movie.

