Vinaya Vidheya Rama Twitter Review: Here’s What The Fans Feel About The Ram Charan Starrer
Last year, Ram Charan became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Rangasthalam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. Directed by Sukumar, it featured 'Mr C' in the role of a guy named Chitti Babu and served as strong proof of his abilities as an actor. Now, he is in the limelight because f his latest release Vinaya Vidheya Rama.
The film is an action-drama and it features Ram Charan in a new avatar. It also has Kiara Advani and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. The Vivegam actor plays the baddie in this one. The first shows of Vinaya Vidheya Rama are underway. Here is the Twitter review.
Gandla Chandrakanth @GandlaChandrak1
#VinayaVidheyaRama #VinayaVidheyaRama #VinayaVidheyaRamaFDFS #VVROnJan11th @DVVMovies 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 review 4/5 super first half and 2 half excellent mass audience go crazy in the theatre #RamCharan Massive performance and good comedy and emotionally connect to audiences
The Vincible @TheVincible
It was obvious that Boyapati would show Ram Charan having a larger than life persona catering to the masses but this went way overboard this time and it doesn't offer anything but a gory bloodshed,bashing of the goons left right and center. Disappointing RCT
JANASENA@Vikaskannaaa
Gud 2nd half...Overall a perfect mass entertainer...#RamCharan looks 👌👌..@vivekoberoi in climax episode👍👍👍🙏..#VinayaVidheyaRama scores another hit👍 Gud 2nd half...Overall a perfect mass entertainer...#RamCharan looks 👌👌.. @vivekoberoi in climax episode👍👍👍🙏..#VinayaVidheyaRama scores another hit👍
VenkyCherry @VenkyCherry73
Blockbuster #VinayaVidheyaRama interval fight excellent every short Goosebumps Ram Charan💪👌🔥 extraordinary performance 2nd Half Actions sequence 🔥🔥👌👌👌thank u Boyapati Garu #Ramcharan 👌👌🔥🤘 One Man Show
MOHAMMAD FAROOQ @Farooq032
#VinayaVidheyaRama Done with First Half... Charan's attitude...Keka...Family emotions n comedy scenes are good. #Thassadiya song Ram Charan dance..Mind blowing...Interval block arachakam.....
iSMART Sainikudu @urstrlyhogwarts
Scnd haf lo 20 mins non stop comedy episode with worst vfx and charan expressions and jeans prashanth athi 🤮🤮 #VinayaVidheyaRama. Screen play jeans prashant ram charans stupid expressions are biggest negatives of vvr #VinayaVidheyaRama