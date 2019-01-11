Vinaya Vidheya Rama Twitter Review: Here’s What The Fans Feel About The Ram Charan Starrer

Last year, Ram Charan became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Rangasthalam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. Directed by Sukumar, it featured 'Mr C' in the role of a guy named Chitti Babu and served as strong proof of his abilities as an actor. Now, he is in the limelight because f his latest release Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

The film is an action-drama and it features Ram Charan in a new avatar. It also has Kiara Advani and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. The Vivegam actor plays the baddie in this one. The first shows of Vinaya Vidheya Rama are underway. Here is the Twitter review.