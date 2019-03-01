Viswasam Telugu Version Full Movie LEAKED Online For Download In HD Quality!

Viswasam Gets Leaked In Telugu

In a shocking and condemnable development, the Telugu version of Viswasam has been leaked online by Tamilrockers in HD Quality and is available for 'free download'. The leak is bound to ruffle a few feathers and leave the Viswasam team in a state of shock.

Ajith Fans Condemn The Leak

Needless to say, the leak has upset Ajith fans big time and most of them have condemned the cowardly act. They have also asked movie buffs to refrain from downloading the pirated version. Let us hope that these pleas have the desired effect, sending across a strong message to those who support piracy.

Will The Box Office Collection Be Affected?

As Ajith is quite popular in the Telugu states, many trade experts feel that Viswasam has the potential to rake in a good amount at the AP/TS box office. However, as the Telugu version has been leaked online, the box office collections will most probably be affected in a big way.

To Conclude...

Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking new releases on Day 1 itself. Petta, Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, NTR Mahanayakudu and LKG are just a few of the popular moves that were leaked after hitting screens. Even though the likes of Dulquer Salmaan and Vishal have condemned such actions, the problem still persists. Let us hope that those in authority come up with a permanent solution at the earliest. Piracy is a grave crime and it can't be accepted at any cost.