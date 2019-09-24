Was Prabhas The Reason Behind Pooja Hegde Signing Akhil Akkineni's Next?

Pooja Hegde is having a busy time in Tollywood with the actress scoring back-to-back hits. Most recently, it was revealed that she had signed Akhil Akkineni's next movie, to be directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. Now, some reports reveal the reason behind Pooja Hegde signing this upcoming movie. It is being rumoured that Pooja Hegde took up the project since there is a delay in her next big movie Jaan, featuring Prabhas in the lead role. Reportedly, Prabhas has suggested some changes to Jaan's script, which has led to the movie being postponed.

According to reports, Pooja Hegde has allotted bulk dates for the Prabhas starrer and postponement of the shoot means that the actress has a lot of free time. Hence, it is being reported that Pooja Hegde decided to take up Akhil Akkineni's movie and moreover, the role in this film had also impressed her.

Interestingly, a lot of people were left surprised to know that Pooja Hegde had given the nod to Akhil Akkineni movie. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that senior actresses are not willing to take up the movie and the team is scouting for the right leading lady. But, Pooja Hegde stunned everyone by signing this project.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has tasted yet another success with Gaddalakonda Ganesh, in which she plays the leading lady, enjoying a solid run in theatres at present. The Varun Tej starrer received positive reviews upon its release and has been accepted by audiences. She will be next seen in Ala Vaikuntapuramulo, the film starring Allu Arjun in the lead. The movie has been scheduled to hit theatres during the Sankranthi season. Meanwhile, further updates regarding the shoot of the Prabhas starrer Jaan is being awaited. The bilingual movie is said to be a love story, which is set in a different time.