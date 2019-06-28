English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Was Vijay Deverakonda Offered The Lead Role In Kabir Singh As Well?

    By Manu
    |

    Nobody would forget the scintillating performance of Vijay Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy, in the film of the same name that turned out to be a trendsetter. It wasn't a surprise to see this movie being remade in different languages; as such was the impact that the film had created.

    Vijay Deverakonda went on to become a huge sensation with the actor even getting a fan following among the North Indian movie audiences. In Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor donned the lead role in Kabir Singh, the remake of Arjun Reddy.

    Was Vijay Devarakonda Offered The Lead Role In Kabir Singh As Well?

    While Kabir Singh is continuing its fascinating run in the theatres, audiences were left wondering whether Vijay Deverakonda was offered the chance to reprise the role in the Hindi version as well since the film was directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy who helmed the original as well.

    Now, according to a latest report by Mirchi9.com, Vijay Deverakonda has come up with an answer to the question. According to the report, the actor has confirmed that he wasn't offered the lead role in the remake. At the same time, he has also confirmed that he hasn't watched Kabir Singh yet.

    Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda was busy with the shoot of his upcoming film in France and had returned to Hyderabad only a few days ago. The report also adds that he was down with viral fever after returning. At the same time, it is also being said that he is eager to watch Kabir Singh. The Bollywood remake directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

    Coming to the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Dear Comrade, which has been directed by Bharat Kamma. He has also signed a film with popular film-maker Kranthi Madhav.

    READ: Vijay Deverakonda Says He Should Be Ashamed Of Doing Arjun Reddy; Shocking Deets Inside!

    More VIJAY DEVARAKONDA News

    Read more about: vijay devarakonda
    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue