Was Vijay Deverakonda Offered The Lead Role In Kabir Singh As Well?

Nobody would forget the scintillating performance of Vijay Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy, in the film of the same name that turned out to be a trendsetter. It wasn't a surprise to see this movie being remade in different languages; as such was the impact that the film had created.

Vijay Deverakonda went on to become a huge sensation with the actor even getting a fan following among the North Indian movie audiences. In Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor donned the lead role in Kabir Singh, the remake of Arjun Reddy.

While Kabir Singh is continuing its fascinating run in the theatres, audiences were left wondering whether Vijay Deverakonda was offered the chance to reprise the role in the Hindi version as well since the film was directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy who helmed the original as well.

Now, according to a latest report by Mirchi9.com, Vijay Deverakonda has come up with an answer to the question. According to the report, the actor has confirmed that he wasn't offered the lead role in the remake. At the same time, he has also confirmed that he hasn't watched Kabir Singh yet.

Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda was busy with the shoot of his upcoming film in France and had returned to Hyderabad only a few days ago. The report also adds that he was down with viral fever after returning. At the same time, it is also being said that he is eager to watch Kabir Singh. The Bollywood remake directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Coming to the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Dear Comrade, which has been directed by Bharat Kamma. He has also signed a film with popular film-maker Kranthi Madhav.

