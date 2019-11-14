Watch: Rashmika Mandanna Does A Backflip And Gives Us Fitness Goals

The young and charming Rashmika Mandanna, last seen in the box office dud Dear Comrade, is awaiting the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru, marking her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. Her traditional look in the big Sankranti release has already grabbed a fair deal of attention and this ptoves things are heading the right direction. Now, the Kodava Beauty is in the limelight again. In an exciting development, a video of her doing a flawless back flip during a gym session is going viral on social media, giving fans fitness goals. The young miss sure knows how to inspire her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika.mandanna143) on Nov 11, 2019 at 8:52pm PST

Rashmika, who entered Tollywood with Chalo, has won the love of movie goers due to her good looks and stunning photos shoots. Many feel that her gym clip might add a new dimension to her popularily.

Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to arrive in theatres alongside Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo on January 12, 2020. The film, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, revolves around an Army man who is afraid of blood. Actress Vijayashanti too is a part of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The buzz is that the flick has the potential to revive Rashmika's career.

Besides Sarileru Neekevvaru, the 23-year-old diva also has Nithiin's Beeshma and Allu Arjun's next, being refered to as AA 20, in her kitty.

So, did you like Rashmika's 'gym girl' avatar? Comments, please!