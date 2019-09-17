What Did Kichcha Sudeep Learn From Megastar Chiranjeevi? 'We Should Never Get Into Politics'

Kichcha is one of the biggest pan-Indian stars we have today. When he was recently asked about what he learnt from Megastar Chiranjeevi, with whom he's working in Sye Raa, he had a rather interesting reply and said one must never get into politics. Read on.

"We should never get into politics. Yes, that takes away almost 10 years of my cinema. So, I'll not get into politics. That's what I learnt from him," he further added.

Sudeep was also quizzed if he was approached by any political party over the years, to which he quipped, "Yes, obviously. Politics is always around the corner. We stay in politics. There can't be bigger politics than cinema. In politics, when you wake up, you can make out who belongs to which party. In cinema, you cannot make out who belongs where. Everybody looks like your friend. Everybody looks the same and suddenly you feel a poke. You don't know who did it."

On the work front, Sudeep's Pailwaan had just released. Though Kichcha received rave reviews for his performance, the ambitious film couldn't shine that well at the box office as expected. Nevertheless, it's having a decent run at the ticket window.

Sudeep is also geared up to host Season 7 of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Notably, he has been the host right from the first episode and so far has successfully completed six seasons with aplomb. This time, there won't be any commoners on the show and the audiences cannot wait for Bigg Boss to begin. Such is the craze surrounding both the show and of course, their beloved Kichcha.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is all geared up for the magnum opus Sye Raa that also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Tamannaah and others in lead roles. The film will release in five languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi) alongside the Hindi biggie War (starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor in the lead) on October 2.