What Does Teja Has To Say About NTR Kathanayakudu?

NTR Kathanayakudu, the first part of the NTR Biopic had hit the theatres with a good amount of expectations riding on it. The Balakrishna starrer, directed by Krish was one among the major releases of the Sankranthi season but the film couldn't reach the desired levels at the box office.

Interestingly, it was directo Teja who was initially assigned as the director of NTR Biopic and the shoot of the film had commenced with the director on board. But later, he opted out of this big project owing to some differences with the lead actor Balakrishna.

The audiences have been keen to know whether Teja has watched the film or not. According to a latest report by Cinejosh.com, Teja hasn't watched NTR Kathanayakudu yet and Teja has reportedly spoken about the same as well. "Since I didn't get time owing to busy schedules shooting for my ongoing venture, I couldn't watch NTR Biopic. Had I watched the film, I would have definitely commented on it.", the film-maker has been quoted as saying by Cinejosh. The report also adds that when asked about the common opinion regarding the film lacked emotions, the film-maker mentioned that it depeneds on how director dealt with it.

Meanwhile, NTR Mahanayakudu, the second part of NTR Biopic will be coming out in the theatres in the month of February.