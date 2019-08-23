What Is Balakrishna Doing In This Viral Video? Netizens Troll Balayya!

Balakrishna's credibility as an entertainer is known to one and all. He has proved that through his many movies which were humongous successes at the box office. Now, what has left the audiences talking about is a viral video featuring Balakrishna, which has seemingly been shot abroad.

In the viral video, we can see Balakrishna walking with a trolley bag. Later, he rolls the trolley bag forward and turns behind to pose for a photo. This video is getting trolled by netizens on Twitter as they are coming up with wild guesses on what Balakrishna is actually doing. Take a look at the video here.

LEGEND BALAYYA DOING SOMETHING FISHY pic.twitter.com/IBXNwfXzuV — vanakalam (@endakalam) August 22, 2019

Interestingly, Balakrishna could be seen in an all-new get-up in the video. Reportedly, this would be his look for his upcoming movie with KS Ravikumar, which has been tentatively titled 'NBK 105'. The star sports a stylish look, which has already garnered the attention of fans. The first look of the character was revealed recently through social media pages. The new hairdo and beard style of the star have seemingly impressed fans. The fans even compared this style to that of Tony Stark's, the much-loved character from the Avengers series, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.

It seems like the above video was taken during the shoot/photoshoot in connection with the film as the place could be seen lit in the video, which has gone viral.

NBK 105 will mark the second association of Balakrishna with hit filmmaker KS Ravikumar. Earlier, they joined hands for the 2017 movie Jai Simha, which had emerged a huge commercial success at the box office. According to reports that have come up, NBK 105 will feature Sonal Chauhan as the leading lady. The Pooja ceremony of the movie was held in June. More details regarding this upcoming movie is being eagerly awaited by fans.