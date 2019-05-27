When A Popular South Indian Actress Went On To Say That Jr NTR Is ARROGANT!

Kajal Aggarwal

Yes, we are talking about actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is rightly one among the top actresses of the South Indian film industry. Back in the year 2014, in an interview with Times Of India, she had spoken highly about Jr NTR.

Her Favourite Co-stars

When she was asked about her favourite co-stars that she had worked with till that point of time, she named popular Tamil actor Vijay and Jr NTR as her favourites.

Jr NTR – A Good Actor

While speaking about Jr NTR, the actress mentioned that he is very good actor. " I like Junior NTR. He is not only a good actor, but is honest.", she was quoted as saying by Times Of India.

The Other Statement

At the same time, Kajal Aggarwal also mentioned that Jr NTR is arrogant. "He is arrogant, but I still like him as arrogance is also a part of honesty.", she reportedly said during the interview.

Their Films Together

Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal have worked together in four films so far. At first they had teamed up in the film Brindavanam. Later, they appered together in the movies Baadshah and Temper. She had also appeared in a song sequence in Jr NTR's blockbuster movie Janatha Garage.