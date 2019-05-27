When A Popular South Indian Actress Went On To Say That Jr NTR Is ARROGANT!
Jr NTR is a power-house of talent and he has proved that over and again with his movies. His fan base is immeasurable and over the years, his popularity has only expanded. Even his off screen persona has contributed to his vast fan base, which has made him one of the most popular stars down South India.
Here, we take you through an instance, when one of the popular South Indian actresses, who herself has a huge fan base, went on to say that Jr NTR is arrogant but in a positive manner. Read the article to know the details regarding this.
Kajal Aggarwal
Yes, we are talking about actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is rightly one among the top actresses of the South Indian film industry. Back in the year 2014, in an interview with Times Of India, she had spoken highly about Jr NTR.
Her Favourite Co-stars
When she was asked about her favourite co-stars that she had worked with till that point of time, she named popular Tamil actor Vijay and Jr NTR as her favourites.
Jr NTR – A Good Actor
While speaking about Jr NTR, the actress mentioned that he is very good actor. " I like Junior NTR. He is not only a good actor, but is honest.", she was quoted as saying by Times Of India.
The Other Statement
At the same time, Kajal Aggarwal also mentioned that Jr NTR is arrogant. "He is arrogant, but I still like him as arrogance is also a part of honesty.", she reportedly said during the interview.
Their Films Together
Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal have worked together in four films so far. At first they had teamed up in the film Brindavanam. Later, they appered together in the movies Baadshah and Temper. She had also appeared in a song sequence in Jr NTR's blockbuster movie Janatha Garage.