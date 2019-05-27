English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    When A Popular South Indian Actress Went On To Say That Jr NTR Is ARROGANT!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Jr NTR is a power-house of talent and he has proved that over and again with his movies. His fan base is immeasurable and over the years, his popularity has only expanded. Even his off screen persona has contributed to his vast fan base, which has made him one of the most popular stars down South India.

    When A Popular South Indian Actress Went On To Say That Jr NTR Is ARROGANT!

    Here, we take you through an instance, when one of the popular South Indian actresses, who herself has a huge fan base, went on to say that Jr NTR is arrogant but in a positive manner. Read the article to know the details regarding this.

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Yes, we are talking about actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is rightly one among the top actresses of the South Indian film industry. Back in the year 2014, in an interview with Times Of India, she had spoken highly about Jr NTR.

    Her Favourite Co-stars

    When she was asked about her favourite co-stars that she had worked with till that point of time, she named popular Tamil actor Vijay and Jr NTR as her favourites.

    Jr NTR – A Good Actor

    While speaking about Jr NTR, the actress mentioned that he is very good actor. " I like Junior NTR. He is not only a good actor, but is honest.", she was quoted as saying by Times Of India.

    The Other Statement

    At the same time, Kajal Aggarwal also mentioned that Jr NTR is arrogant. "He is arrogant, but I still like him as arrogance is also a part of honesty.", she reportedly said during the interview.

    Their Films Together

    Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal have worked together in four films so far. At first they had teamed up in the film Brindavanam. Later, they appered together in the movies Baadshah and Temper. She had also appeared in a song sequence in Jr NTR's blockbuster movie Janatha Garage.

    More JR NTR News

    Read more about: jr ntr kajal aggarwal
    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue