When Allu Arjun Confessed He Loves Reading Juicy Gossip About Industry Colleagues

Allu Arjum On His Controversies

Addressing rumours surrounding his personal life, Allu Arjun said that they are an inseparable part of an actor's life and added that nothing can put an end to gossip mongering. The star also implied that rumours often spread as most people have limited access to the industry.

His Exact Words

"Once someone takes up a career in the film industry, rumours and controversies are always part of it. Nothing can stop controversies. Even marriage cannot put an end to these minds. Very few people have an access to what's happening in the film industry. So, the rest usually end up making their minds work overtime."

A Confession

While Allu Arjun maintained that he does not let rumours affect him, he confessed that he enjoys reading gosssip about his colleagues and friends.

'They Can Be Hilarious'

"I admit I do like reading up on the latest gossip. I like checking out what's the latest thing being written about my friends and colleagues. Sometimes, they can end up being quite hilarious. Sometimes they end up stumping me," he added.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Naa Peru Surya which hit screens in 2018 and turned out to be a failure of epic proportions. At present, he has movies with top directors Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar in his kitty. He will also be seen in Icon.