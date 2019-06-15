Allu Arjun Had Once Tendered An Apology To Mahesh Babu For This Reason?
The camaraderie between the top stars of Telugu film industry is well-known. Often we have seen the big stars of the industry coming out in open to congratulate the good works of the other stars. At the same time, we have also seen some of the stars attending the audio launch and pre-release events of the films of other stars. Now, here we take you back to an instance involving Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, two of the top stars of the industry. Interestingly, Allu Arjun had reportedly tendered an apology to Mahesh Babu once. Read to know the complete details regarding this.
Back In 2015
Srimanthudu, the Mahesh Babu movie directed by Koratala Siva, was one among the biggest hits of the year 2015. Along with becoming a commercial success, the film also garnered the praises of critics as well.
The Industry Congratulates Mahesh Babu Movie
The reports that had come up back then reveal that, in one of the interviews, Mahesh Babu was asked whether someone from the industry had called him to congratulate him over the success of Srimanthudu. The superstar mentioned that only Ram Charan had called him.
Allu Arjun Was Disappointed?
It was reported that Allu Arjun was quite disappointed with the statement that came out. "Prabhas and Rana are very good friends of mine in the industry. I don't know Mahesh much. I spoke few good things about Srimanthudu at my friends and told them to convey my wishes to Mahesh Babu.", he was reportedly quoted as saying by gulte.com.
Allu Arjun Tendered An Apology?
Report also adds that Allu Arjun later ringed him up in person. "When I heard Mahesh's statement, I immediately made a call to him and apologized for the belated wishes. I said I liked the film and lauded him for his performance. He said 'it's ok and spoke authentically.", the actor reportedly said.
(Source: Gulte.com)