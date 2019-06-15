Allu Arjun Had Once Tendered An Apology To Mahesh Babu For This Reason?

Back In 2015

Srimanthudu, the Mahesh Babu movie directed by Koratala Siva, was one among the biggest hits of the year 2015. Along with becoming a commercial success, the film also garnered the praises of critics as well.

The Industry Congratulates Mahesh Babu Movie

The reports that had come up back then reveal that, in one of the interviews, Mahesh Babu was asked whether someone from the industry had called him to congratulate him over the success of Srimanthudu. The superstar mentioned that only Ram Charan had called him.

Allu Arjun Was Disappointed?

It was reported that Allu Arjun was quite disappointed with the statement that came out. "Prabhas and Rana are very good friends of mine in the industry. I don't know Mahesh much. I spoke few good things about Srimanthudu at my friends and told them to convey my wishes to Mahesh Babu.", he was reportedly quoted as saying by gulte.com.

Allu Arjun Tendered An Apology?

Report also adds that Allu Arjun later ringed him up in person. "When I heard Mahesh's statement, I immediately made a call to him and apologized for the belated wishes. I said I liked the film and lauded him for his performance. He said 'it's ok and spoke authentically.", the actor reportedly said.