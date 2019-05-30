When Anushka Shetty Confessed That She Has Been In Love

Anushka About Her Marriage

A few years ago, Anushka opened up about her love life and revealed that she considers marriage to be an important part of one's life. The 'Lady Superstar' added that she believes in 'going with the flow' and implied that she has never planned anything regarding her marriage.

Her Exact Words

"In the last six years, there have been umpteen numbers of rumours on my marriage. When I came to the industry in 2005, I didn't make a plan for when I would get married. I just went with the flow. My wedding will happen when the time is right. I believe that marriage is an important part of life. So when it happens, I will definitely let the whole world know."

A Confession

While the Super beauty refused to talk about her 'Mr Right', she admitted that has been in love at least once.

"Of course! How can you not fall for someone for so many years?" she added.

The Prabhas Connect

Interestingly, over the years, Anushka has often been linked to her Billa and Baahubali 2 co-star Prabhas. However, she has always maintained that 'Darling' is just a good friend. Similarly, Prabhas too has made it clear that he is not dating her.

Work Matters

Anushka, who became a household name post the success of the Baahubali series, is currently shooting for Silence which has her paired opposite Kollywood heartthrob R Madhavan. She will also be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role.