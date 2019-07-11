English
    When Anushka Shetty Landed In Trouble Due To Morphed Photos; Got Upset At This Ridiculous Question

    Noted actress Anushka Shetty is arguably one of the most respected and bankable stars in the Telugu film industry today. A powerhouse performer, the much-loved lady has impressed countless fans with her ravishing looks, bindass nature, and bold on-screen image. During her eventful career, she has delivered quite a few strong performances and proved that she is Tollywood's biggest 'Lady Superstar'. A few years ago, the Billa beauty found herself in the limelight for a rather surprising reason.

    A Blunder

    In 2011, a few morphed photos of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma went viral on social media and left her fans in a state of shock. With the controversy in full swing, some reporters mistook the Tulu lady for the Sharma girl and ended up asking her about the controversial photos, which resulted in an embarrassing situation for all concerned.

    A Furious Reply

    Reacting to this, Anushka Shetty said that one should note the difference between 'Shetty' and 'Sharma' before asking such questions.

    "Why can't you see the difference between Anushka Sharma and Anushka Shetty? Why don't you observe the difference in both of our faces? It is minimum knowledge for a journalist to differentiate between Shetty and Sharma," she added.

    A Good Time For Anushka Shetty

    In 2017, Anushka Shetty became a pan India star when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. Last year the 'Lady Superstar' tasted success once again when Bhaagamathie opened to a phenomenal response at the ticket window and clicked with the target audience. As such, she is currently going through a terrific phase on the work front

    The Road Ahead

    Meanwhile, 'Devasena' is currently shooting for Silence, which features her in a new avatar. The film, helmed by Hemant Madhukar, has her paired opposite her Rendu co-star Madhavan. Anushka Shetty will also be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, directed by Surender Reddy. The Tollywood biggie features Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role with Nayanthara and Tamannaah playing his leading ladies.

    anushka shetty
