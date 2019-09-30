When Balakrishna Landed In Big Trouble For His Comment About 'Pinching' Actresses

Balakrishna's Controversial Remark

While speaking at the Savitri audio launch, Balakrishna had said that he likes being naughty with his leading ladies and loves pinching them. He added that as he is a big star, his fans like it when he kisses actresses on-screen or gets them pregnant.

His Exact Words

"If I simply run behind the actresses, my fans will be disappointed. They like it when I either kiss the girl or make her pregnant. I too act naughty with the actresses, I pinch them sometimes." (sic)

NBK Faced Backlash

As expected, Balakrishna's comments left everyone in attendance in a state of shock while making the women on stage feel awkward. NBK's political opponents too slammed him for his 'sexist' remarks, adding to his worries.

NBK Had Apologised

Following the backlash, Balakrishna apologised to those offended by his statements, and said he has 'utmost respect' for women.

"I have utmost respect towards women. The comments which I made were not to target anyone. Recollecting my previous movies, I made the comments. I extend my greetings to all women from the Telugu states and across the country on Women's Day," (sic) said Balakrishna.

Work Matters

With the controversy in the past, Balakrishna is busy entertaining his die-hard fans with his movies. The Lion star was last seen in NTR Mahanayakudu, which bombed at the box office. He is currently working on NBK 105, helmed by top filmmaker KS Ravikumar. He also has a film with mass director Boyapati Srinu in his kitty. The movie, being referred to as NBK 106, is likely to be a mass entertainer with plenty of commercial elements.