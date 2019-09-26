When Chiranjeevi Proved That He Is Much Bigger Than All Other Tollywood Stars!

In 2015

It was in July 2015 that Baahubali - The Beginning had hit theatres. The SS Rajamouli movie got a grand reception from audiences and it had set some major records at the box office window. The film did set a new benchmark with day 1 collections and all other top stars failed to dethrone Baahubali's collections.

Khaidi No. 150

However, Chiranjeevi did the unthinkable through his comeback venture Khaidi No.150. The film, despite facing tough competitions from Gautamiputra Satakirni, went on to break the day 1 records of Baahubali - The Beginning in many of the areas. More importantly, Chiranjeevi's popularity didn't face any dip, despite the fact that he stayed away from films for more than a decade. With Khaidi No.150, he proved that he is an all-generation star.

Baahubali 2's Opening

Later, Baahubali 2 stepped into the scene in 2017 and the movie shattered all the records. In fact, the records created by Baahubali 2 are so big that even Saaho, the most recent biggie, failed to break them.

Will Chiranjeevi Repeat History?

Will Chiranjeevi repeat history with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy? Will the big star go on to achieve what he did through Khaidi No. 150? The trade circuits are indeed eager to know. Sye Raa has the capability of breaking Baahubali 2's records in AP/TS regions. Considering the wide release that it will get and the fact that the film is releasing on a holiday, Sye Raa could rightly hit the bulls-eye. Let us wait and see.