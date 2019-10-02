When Chiranjeevi Spoke Of The Time A Lady Abused Him In Front Of The Cameras

Chiru On His Political Days

"People will sully the reputation of good, honest people for no reason. When I was Tirupati's MLA, a lady abused me in front of the camera, even when I was trying my best to sort out issues over there. When the press left, she came to me asking for a photograph and said she was my die-hard fan. This is just a sample of people in politics," he was quoted as saying in an interview to The New Indian Express.

Speaking Of Sye Raa...

In the same interview, the megastar had spoken about Sye Raa, which hit theatres today and said, "Each time I saw Sivaji sir's Veerapandiya Kattabomman or Krishna garu's Alluri Seetarama Raju, I used to long for such opportunities to play real-life characters. I even felt a bit jealous on seeing Ram Charan play a warrior in his second film, Magadheera. The budget was the biggest constraint of producing Sye Raa, and I was hesitant to ask a producer to risk such a huge amount. But my son Ram Charan sensed my passion and offered to produce it under his own banner."

His Advice To Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth

Chiranjeevi is of the opinion that sensitive people like him, Kamal and Rajini can do well in cinema but added that politics is a thankless job. He also opined that politics has been ruled by money these days. He also added that he doesn't want to see Kamal or Rajini get hurt.

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, once the Sye Raa fever subsides, Chiru is likely to turn his attention to a film with top Telugu maker Koratala Siva, tentatively being referred to as Chiru 152. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha are the names in contention for the female lead.