When Kajal Aggarwal Admitted To Being In Love And Spilled The Beans On Her Personal Life

Kajal About Marriage

While talking about her love life, Kajal said that she was not able invest in a relationship because of her busy schedule and added that she had not found her 'Mr Right' yet. However, at the same time, she added that marriage is an important part of one's life.

"I agree people are of the opinion that you should get married early in life and it makes sense because you grow old with your partner. That being so, I've been very busy for the last nine years and didn't find the time to invest in any relationship because I haven't found anyone yet."

'I'm Deeply In Love'

She did, however, admit to being in love with her work and added that her career is her top priority. Addressing the stereotypes associated with married women, she said the actresses can continue working even after tying the knot.

Her Exact Words

"I'm deeply in love with what I do and my priority has always been my work. Some heroes get married at 25 and continue to work and even go on to become superstars. Why can't an actress' career be treated like a corporate job? Women in corporates get married, but they continue working, don't they,"said the Brahmotsavam star.

On a parting note, she spoke about her rapport with Magadheera co-star Ram Charan and called him a 'great friend'. She also revealed that she shares a strong rapport with his wife Upasana as well.

Work Matters...

Kajal is still one of the busiest heroines in Tollywood. She was last seen in Sita which hit screens on May 24, 2019 and opened to a decent response at the box office. At present, she has Paris Paris and Comali in her kitty.