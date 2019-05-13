When Kajal Aggarwal Landed In A Controversy Due To Her 'Topless' Shoot

A Bold Shoot

In 2011, Kajal became the talk of the town when her 'topless' shoot for a noted magazine went viral on social media much to the surprise of her fans. Shortly thereafter, the actress issued a statement saying that he had not gone topless for the shoot and added that the magazine had 'distorted' her photos.

Her Exact Words

"It is a distorted picture. Yes, I shot for the magazine, but not in this way. I used a black tube while shooting and never shot topless. They have photoshopped and changed it. The magazine has released a distorted version, which is wrong and unethical. I'm not the kind of person who would ever do a topless shoot."

A Counter

Following these allegations, the magazine hit out at her and said that it had never tampered with images while making it clear that the organisation had enough proof to back its claims.

"FHM has never in the past or will in the future morph pictures of any celebrities. We shot with Kajal Aggarwal on August 18 in Mumbai and have a full team composed of assistants, stylists, makeup artistes, photographers and others to back it up. We'd be happy to release the full untouched raw pictures on the internet soon to back it up too," read the statement.

Moving On…

While this controversy grabbed plenty of attention for some time, it eventually faded away as Kajal moved on in life. At present, she is one of the top actresses of Telugu cinema and has several big movies in her kitty. She will next be seen in Sita which features her in a new avatar. She also has Comali and Paris Paris in her kitty.