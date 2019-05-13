When Kajal Aggarwal Landed In A Controversy Due To Her 'Topless' Shoot
It is no secret that the gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most stunning and sought-after beauties in the Telugu film industry today. The Punjabi lady is loved by all and sundry due to her mesmerising looks, down-to-earth nature and magnetic personality. A seasoned performer in her own right, Kajal has starred in quite a few popular films and this has gone a long way in proving that she is a force to be reckoned with. A few years ago, the Magadheera beauty found herself in the midst of an ugly controversy due to a photo shoot.
A Bold Shoot
In 2011, Kajal became the talk of the town when her 'topless' shoot for a noted magazine went viral on social media much to the surprise of her fans. Shortly thereafter, the actress issued a statement saying that he had not gone topless for the shoot and added that the magazine had 'distorted' her photos.
Her Exact Words
"It is a distorted picture. Yes, I shot for the magazine, but not in this way. I used a black tube while shooting and never shot topless. They have photoshopped and changed it. The magazine has released a distorted version, which is wrong and unethical. I'm not the kind of person who would ever do a topless shoot."
A Counter
Following these allegations, the magazine hit out at her and said that it had never tampered with images while making it clear that the organisation had enough proof to back its claims.
"FHM has never in the past or will in the future morph pictures of any celebrities. We shot with Kajal Aggarwal on August 18 in Mumbai and have a full team composed of assistants, stylists, makeup artistes, photographers and others to back it up. We'd be happy to release the full untouched raw pictures on the internet soon to back it up too," read the statement.
Moving On…
While this controversy grabbed plenty of attention for some time, it eventually faded away as Kajal moved on in life. At present, she is one of the top actresses of Telugu cinema and has several big movies in her kitty. She will next be seen in Sita which features her in a new avatar. She also has Comali and Paris Paris in her kitty.
Top 10 Telugu Actresses On Instagram: Not Kajal Aggarwal Or Samantha But This Actress Tops The List!