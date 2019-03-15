When Kajal Aggarwal Said That Shriya Saran Should Retire From Films!
Kajal Aggarwal's acting career has always been on an upward surge. Her fame rose to newer heights as she went on to become one among the few top South Indian actresses who established their presence in Bollywood as well. The actress is undoubtedly one among the top heroines of the present day South Indian film industry and she has a very promising list of movies lined-up for release in the near future. Here, we take you back to one such instance when her comments regarding one of her senior actresses landed her in a bit of trouble as it didn't go down well with one and all.
Kajal Aggarwal During A Promotional Event
Kajal Aggarwal had played the role of the leading lady in the movie All In All Azhagu Raja, which had come out in the theatres in 2013. It was during the promotional event of this movie that she had faced a tough question.
The Question That She Was Asked
According to reports, during the interaction, Kajal Aggarwal was asked a very tricky question. She was asked to name an actress, who was once at the top but should retire now.
She Named Shriya Saran
It is always very tough to come up with diplomatic answers to such questions. Reportedly, Kajal Aggarwal didn't shy away from giving an answer and she named popular actress Shriya Saran as her choice.
The Reason To Say So
If reports are to be believed, Kajal Aggarwal also sent out a reason to say so. She mentioned that Shriya is a very gorgeous actress and she can't see her going down working with B-grade actors and in item numbers any more and hence should retire.
The Reactions
However, the reactions to these comments by Kajal Aggarwal were not that good. Probably, Shriya Saran is an actress with more experience than her and many of her fans didn't like the way Kajal Aggarwal had commented regarding this back then.