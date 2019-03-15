When Kajal Aggarwal Said That Shriya Saran Should Retire From Films!

Kajal Aggarwal During A Promotional Event

Kajal Aggarwal had played the role of the leading lady in the movie All In All Azhagu Raja, which had come out in the theatres in 2013. It was during the promotional event of this movie that she had faced a tough question.

The Question That She Was Asked

According to reports, during the interaction, Kajal Aggarwal was asked a very tricky question. She was asked to name an actress, who was once at the top but should retire now.

She Named Shriya Saran

It is always very tough to come up with diplomatic answers to such questions. Reportedly, Kajal Aggarwal didn't shy away from giving an answer and she named popular actress Shriya Saran as her choice.

The Reason To Say So

If reports are to be believed, Kajal Aggarwal also sent out a reason to say so. She mentioned that Shriya is a very gorgeous actress and she can't see her going down working with B-grade actors and in item numbers any more and hence should retire.

The Reactions

However, the reactions to these comments by Kajal Aggarwal were not that good. Probably, Shriya Saran is an actress with more experience than her and many of her fans didn't like the way Kajal Aggarwal had commented regarding this back then.