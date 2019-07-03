English
    Kajal Aggarwal In Live-in Relationship With Young Hero? Fans Shocked after Learning This Truth

    By
    |

    Actress Kajal Aggarwal is beyond any doubt, one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in the Telugu film industry. A sincere performer, the bold Punjabi Kudi is loved by all and sundry because of her stunning looks, bindass nature and charming screen presence. A seasoned star in her own right, the Magadheera beauty has acted alongside several big stars and this has helped her prove that she belongs to the big league. A few years ago, she appeared on a popular chat show and stole the limelight with her cute antics,

    Kajal About Live-in Relationship Rumours

    While talking about her personal life, Kajal said that once rumours of her being in a live-in relationship with hero Ram went viral and left her amused. She added that the crazy rumours spread as they were staying in the same building. Kajal also made it clear that she had not even met him at that time.

    'He Is A Demi-god'

    During the show, Kajal also imitated stars such as Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu by mouthing their popular dialogues. She, however, refused to imitate Balakrishna's dialogue from Legend and said that he is a demi-god who should not be imitated. Needless to say, this sweet comment created a buzz amongst Nandamuri fans.

    A Bad Start

    2019 has not been a good one for Kajal so far. In May, she suffered a big setback when Sita bombed at the box office and failed to impress fans. The film, directed by Teja, saw her act opposite Bellamkonda Srinivas and deliver a sincere performance.

    The Road Ahead...

    At present, Kajal has Comali and Paris Paris in her kitty. Comali is an important release for her and has her paired opposite actor Jayam Ravi. On the other hand, Paris Paris is a remake of Queen and will see her essay the role played by Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi version. She had also signed Indian 2, but the buzz is that she is no longer associated with the movie

