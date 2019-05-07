English
    When Nithya Menen Revealed How She Was Instrumental For This Celebrity Marriage!

    By Manu
    Nithya Menen has been proving her mettle as a very sensible actress with the choices that she has been making. She is now a pan-South Indian star and is one among the very few actresses to have worked in films of all the South Indian languages. She started off her career in Malayalam films and later turned out to be a very popular actress of Telugu too. In a recent interview given to a popular television channel, Nithya Menen opened up on how she was instrumental for a celebrity marriage that happened 4 years ago. Read to know the interesting details regarding this.

    Nithya Menen In Bangalore Days

    Bangalore Days is still one of the much-loved Malayalam films. It was a film that gained recognition even places outside Kerala. Nithya Menen was also a part of the film playing a crucial role.

    The Role That Was Offered To Her

    In the interview, Nithya Menen stated that Anjali Menon, the director of the movie had initially offered her the role of Divya, which was later played by Nazriya Nazim in the movie. She added that she couldn't take up the role because of her other commitments.

    As Natasha

    In the interview, she also added that Anjali Menon reportedly convinced her to take up another important role, that of Natasha Francis in the movie. Nithya added that Anjali Menon promised that it would take just 4 days of shoot for the portions.

    All Is For Good

    While speaking in the interview, Nithya Menen mentioned that all happens for good and interestingly, it was on the sets of Bangalore Days that Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim met and they later decided to get married. Interestingly, Nithya Menen also mentioned that she used to tell the couple that they owe it to her for being together.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 18:05 [IST]
