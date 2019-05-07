When Nithya Menen Revealed How She Was Instrumental For This Celebrity Marriage!

Nithya Menen In Bangalore Days

Bangalore Days is still one of the much-loved Malayalam films. It was a film that gained recognition even places outside Kerala. Nithya Menen was also a part of the film playing a crucial role.

The Role That Was Offered To Her

In the interview, Nithya Menen stated that Anjali Menon, the director of the movie had initially offered her the role of Divya, which was later played by Nazriya Nazim in the movie. She added that she couldn't take up the role because of her other commitments.

As Natasha

In the interview, she also added that Anjali Menon reportedly convinced her to take up another important role, that of Natasha Francis in the movie. Nithya added that Anjali Menon promised that it would take just 4 days of shoot for the portions.

All Is For Good

While speaking in the interview, Nithya Menen mentioned that all happens for good and interestingly, it was on the sets of Bangalore Days that Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim met and they later decided to get married. Interestingly, Nithya Menen also mentioned that she used to tell the couple that they owe it to her for being together.